Home / Cities / Mira Bhayander to get 366 more Covid beds

Mira Bhayander to get 366 more Covid beds

The twin cities of Mira and Bhayander will get 366 additional beds in two civic-run dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases. As on Thursday,...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:02 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The twin cities of Mira and Bhayander will get 366 additional beds in two civic-run dedicated Covid health centres (DCHCs) in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases. As on Thursday, around 8,187 people tested positive and 270 have succumbed to the disease, according to data from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Meenatai Balasaheb Thackeray Community Hall and Pramod Mahajan Hall have been converted into DCHCs and will accommodate 160 and 206 beds respectively, Sachin Bachhav, assistant municipal commissioner said on Friday.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik inspected both the centres and said the facilities will be made available within a week.

With these beds, the total bed capacity in public and private DCHCs and dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs) in the twin cities has reached 913, said Bachhav. Apart from this, there are 1,496 beds at two Covid care centres (CCCs) — 682 in Delta Garden at Kashimira and 814 at Ramdev Park, Bhayander.



