Mischief turns fatal: Juvenile on the run after 11-yr-old dies in Amritsar

An eleven-year-old boy died after a juvenile pumped air into his rectum at Gagomahal village in Amritsar’s Ajnala subdivision, police said on Sunday.

A Class-7 student, the boy had been training at a welding workshop, as his school was closed due to the pandemic.

According to the FIR, his father, a labourer, dropped him at the workshop on Saturday morning and went to shop for Diwali.

On returning in half an hour, the complainant found his son’s trousers lying on the road outside a puncture repair shop situated next to the welding workshop.

On entering the premises, he found the accused, who worked at the shop, forcibly pumping air through his son’s rectum.

While the accused fled, the man rushed his son, who complained of severe stomachache, to hospital. The boy died in a few hours while undergoing treatment.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed the accused, who is also a minor, was indulging in mischief with the victim. Raids are being conducted to nab him,” said Mantej Singh, station house officer, Ramdas.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.