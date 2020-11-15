Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Mischief turns fatal: Juvenile on the run after 11-yr-old dies in Amritsar

Mischief turns fatal: Juvenile on the run after 11-yr-old dies in Amritsar

Accused of pumping air into victim’s rectum at a puncture repair shop, he has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An eleven-year-old boy died after a juvenile pumped air into his rectum at Gagomahal village in Amritsar’s Ajnala subdivision, police said on Sunday.

A Class-7 student, the boy had been training at a welding workshop, as his school was closed due to the pandemic.

According to the FIR, his father, a labourer, dropped him at the workshop on Saturday morning and went to shop for Diwali.

On returning in half an hour, the complainant found his son’s trousers lying on the road outside a puncture repair shop situated next to the welding workshop.



On entering the premises, he found the accused, who worked at the shop, forcibly pumping air through his son’s rectum.

While the accused fled, the man rushed his son, who complained of severe stomachache, to hospital. The boy died in a few hours while undergoing treatment.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed the accused, who is also a minor, was indulging in mischief with the victim. Raids are being conducted to nab him,” said Mantej Singh, station house officer, Ramdas.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nov 16, 2020 00:01 IST
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nov 16, 2020 01:00 IST
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
Nov 16, 2020 01:54 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Bhai Dooj in Corona times: Actors talk about rejoicing the siblings bond
Nov 16, 2020 01:55 IST
Bhai Dooj special: Radhika Madan calls herself Jerry, brother Tom
Nov 16, 2020 01:42 IST
Four lives snuffed out in road mishaps in Haryana
Nov 16, 2020 01:24 IST
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
Nov 16, 2020 01:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.