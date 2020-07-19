Misconduct row: Balkar Sandhu reaches compromise with deputy mayor

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu has reached a compromise with deputy mayor Sarabjeet Kaur who had submitted a complaint against him with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for misbehaving with her husband.

Confirming this, Sandhu said that there was some misunderstanding that has been solved. Deputy major Sarabjeet Kaur also said the same.

Kaur had accused Sandhu of misbehaving with her husband. Seeking action against the mayor at the party level, Kaur stated that she would not attend any meeting of the municipal corporation, till the time a satisfactory action is not taken against the mayor.

Sources said that the patch-up was done following the intervention of senior party leaders.

In her complaint, deputy mayor stated that her husband, Jarnail Singh Shimlapur, who is also block president (Ludhiana south-2), had called up the mayor on July 3 asking him to approve a file regarding the extension to contractual junior engineers (JE) and sub-divisional officers (SDO) working in bridges and roads department of the MC.