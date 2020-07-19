Sections
Home / Cities / Miscreants break into PNB ATM in Gharuan, steal Rs 9 lakh

Miscreants break into PNB ATM in Gharuan, steal Rs 9 lakh

As per information, the men came in a Chevrolet Cruze car at around 2.30 am. As soon as they got off the car, some street dogs started barking at them but they sedated the dogs. They then broke open the ATM with a gas cutter and made off with the cash.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Two unidentified miscreants broke into an automated teller machine (ATM) of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Gharuan village of Kharar and stole Rs 9 lakh. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

As per information, the men came in a Chevrolet Cruze car at around 2.30 am. As soon as they got off the car, some street dogs started barking at them but they sedated the dogs. They then broke open the ATM with a gas cutter and made off with the cash.

Gharuan station house officer Kailash Bhadur said that there was no guard at the ATM and the CCTV cameras inside the kiosk were damaged by the miscreants. “We have called an expert who will help us scan the images in the camera. We are hopeful of cracking the case soon,” he said.

A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) along with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Gharuan police station.



THIRD THEFT AT PNB ATM IN MOHALI

On June 9 this year, five miscreants targeted an ATM of the PNB branch at Dappar and decamped with the cash dispenser containing Rs 16 lakh. On July 2, all five miscreants were arrested.

On June 17, two armed men fled with Rs 4.79 lakh, in a broad daylight robbery at the Punjab National Bank’s all-women branch in Phase 3A, Mohali. It took the duo just two minutes to orchestrate the crime as they entered the bank during the lunch break at 1:43pm and left by 1:45pm. There was no security guard deputed outside the branch, situated on a secluded stretch near Hotel Cama. On July 12, both the miscreants were arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Resort birthday party busted in Pune, 11 doctors booked
Jul 19, 2020 16:21 IST
Sex trade busted in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jul 19, 2020 16:20 IST
Elon Musk tweets eligibility criteria for joining Neuralink
Jul 19, 2020 16:19 IST
Mahesh Babu lauds Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule
Jul 19, 2020 16:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.