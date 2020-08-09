Sections
Home / Cities / Miscreants injure money exchanger in Ludhiana, rob Rs 2.7 lakh

Miscreants injure money exchanger in Ludhiana, rob Rs 2.7 lakh

The victim, Naresh Kumar, 55, of Samrala was admitted to a hospital after he suffered injuries on his head and arms.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Naresh Kumar, victim

Three miscreants on a motorcycle injured a money exchanger and his son with sharp-edged weapons and fled away with their scooter containing Rs 2.7 lakh in cash in Samrala on Saturday evening.

The victim, Naresh Kumar, 55, of Samrala was admitted to a hospital after he suffered injuries on his head and arms.

Kumar said that he and his son were returning home after finishing up for the day on a scooter. He had kept Rs 2.7 lakh in cash under the seat of the two-wheeler. When they neared their home, three motorcycle-borne men struck, injured the father-son duo with sharp-edged weapons and rode away their scooter with the cash.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Jaswinder Singh Chahal and inspector Sikandar Singh, station house officer, reached the spot and initiated investigation.



The inspector said that the miscreants had been keeping a tab on the movement of the victim. The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area for identification of the accused, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre
Aug 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee
Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158
Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST
Gyms open to tepid response in city
Aug 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.