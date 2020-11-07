Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Miscreants injure UP-based trader, rob him of Rs 80,000

Ludhiana: Miscreants injure UP-based trader, rob him of Rs 80,000

The victim, identified as Naveen Rastogi, 45, of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, said he had come to the city to buy shawls and other hosiery items.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Some passersby rushed to the trader’s rescue but the miscreants had already fled with the bag by then. They then rushed him to the hospital and informed the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed an Uttar Pradesh-based trader of Rs 80,000 after injuring him with sharp-edged weapons, near the old vegetable market on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Naveen Rastogi, 45, of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, said he had come to the city to buy shawls and other hosiery items. On Friday, he took an auto to reach the old vegetable market. The driver dropped him near Dr BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital, following which he started to walk towards the market. Suddenly, two miscreants turned up on a bike and asked him to hand over the cash in his possession. When Rastogi refused, the men started assaulting him with sharp weapons and snatched the bag from him.

Some passersby rushed to the trader’s rescue but the miscreants had already fled with the bag by then. They then rushed him to the hospital and informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Waryam Singh said the incident occurred early in the morning. “Closed circuit television cameras, under the smart city project, are installed near the spot so it is expected that the incident may have been caught on camera,” he said.

The victim is currently admitted at a local hospital. Police will lodge the FIR after recording his statement.

