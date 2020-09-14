Miscreants open fire outside hosiery trader’s house in Ludhiana

Two miscreants opened fire outside the house of a hosiery trader in Deep Nagar on late Sunday night. Though no one was hurt, the hosiery owner has accused the husband of the Congress councillor for conspiring the attack, as he had filed a writ petition in Punjab and Haryana high court against construction of a hotel in the residential area.

Police recovered two bullet shells from the spot and lodged a case against two accused, identified as Mohit Sahni of New Deep Nagar and Honey Sahota of Prem Nagar.

The complainant Yogesh Maini, 40, said that on Saturday night at around 10pm, he was standing outside his house with some neighbours. The accused turned up in a car and started abusing him and creating ruckus. After the accused left the place, he went to Kailash Nagar police post for lodging an FIR. When he reached the police post, he received a call from his wife who told him that the accused had opened fire outside their home. He rushed home immediately, but the accused had already fled by then.

Maini alleged that the accused are aides of Sushil Raju Thapar, husband of Congress councillor Indu Thapar.

Gaurav Kalia, a BJP worker and Maini’s neighbour, alleged that the accused had made derogatory remarks against them on social networking sites at the behest of Thapar. During lockdown, the accused also had thrown liquor bottles outside his house.

Kalia also alleged that according to eyewitnesses, the accused had pointed the gun at Yogesh’s wife, however, the locals intervened.

When contacted, Sushil Raju Thapar, refuted the allegations. He said he had no rivalry against anyone and also stated that he had all valid documents and permission for constructing the hotel.

Division Number 8 station house officer inspector Jarnail Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.