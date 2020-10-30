Sections
Miscreants rob elderly man of scooter, cash and mobile phone

Man had gone to look at his family-owned plot in Mani Shah Colony near Alamgir village on Wednesday when incident took place

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The man roughed him up and locked him in a room on the plot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An elderly man was robbed of his scooter, cash and mobile phone when he had gone to look at his family-owned plot in Mani Shah Colony near Alamgir village on Wednesday.

The victim, Mohinder Singh, 66, of Delta City at Malerkotla road, said that as he was looking around the plot, two men turned up at the spot and started assaulting him. They then snatched his wallet, which contained around Rs 1,500, a mobile phone and the keys of his scooter and locked him up in a room. He cried for help but the accused managed to escape with his possessions.

Later some passersby helped him and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified persons.

