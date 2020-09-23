Sections
Miscreants throw chilli powder into man’s eyes, flee with bag containing Rs 8 lakh in Ludhiana

The victim was heading back to his factory after collecting the payments, when the miscreants intercepted him near Partap Chowk and fled with the money.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:11 IST

By Hindustan Times, Ludhiana, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cops at the crime scene in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Four masked men robbed a factory worker of Rs 8 lakh after throwing chilli powder into his eyes, when he was returning after collecting payments from the market on Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as Upinder Gupta, 37, said that he works for Adinath Industries of Kanganwal area. At around 5.30 pm, he was heading back to his factory after collecting the payments, when the miscreants intercepted him near Partap Chowk and fled with the money.

He said that the men came on two bikes and asked him to hand over the money. At first he resisted, and firmly held on to the cash bag, but the accused pushed him onto the ground and attacked him sharp-edged weapons. They then threw chilli powder into his eyes and as he writhed in pain, the men snatched his cash bag and fled.

Onlookers at the spot said that they initially thought it was case of road rage, but they realised it was a robbery only later.



They then helped the victim wash his eyes and contacted the police.

The onlookers added that two of the miscreants had stood guard as the other two attacked Upinder.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area-B) Sandeep Wadhera said that they suspect the involvement of someone from the factory, who knew that Upinder was out for cash collection.

Cops are scanning closed-circuit television cameras at the spot to trace the accused.

The case has currently been lodged against unidentified persons at Division Number 6 police station.

SECOND ROBBERY IN 2 DAYS

This is the second robbery at a factory in two days. On Monday afternoon, four miscreants robbed Rs 4.43 lakh from a factory owner in Shimlapuri. The miscreants had opened fire at the factory owner, however, the victim had escaped unhurt.

On September 14, miscreants robbed a factory owner of Rs 5.57 lakh cash near Millar Ganj when he was returning after collecting payments from the market. Police had later arrested one of his employees and his aides for the crime.

On September 1, three motorcycle-borne miscreants had robbed an elderly man of Rs 2.80 lakh at gunpoint at Gill road and fled.

