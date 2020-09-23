Sections
Misplaced inquiry report: Court employee held in Ludhiana

The inquiry report was submitted before the local court, but later went missing.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Division Number 5 police have arrested a court employee for allegedly misplacing an inquiry report concerning a 2014 murder case.

The accused, Rajinder Singh, of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali, was booked in the matter on December 28, 2018, following an inquiry order by the Punjab and Haryana high court. He was arrested from near his house in Mohali on Wednesday.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, in-charge, New Court Complex police post, said the Sahnewal police had lodged a case of murder, attempt to murder, rioting under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act after some men had shot dead one Gurjeet Singh, 45, of Sahabana village, Sahnewal.

Later, some of the accused had approached the DIG office, claiming false implication, and an inquiry was marked.



The inquiry report was submitted before the local court, but later went missing.

After the complainant moved the high court, another inquiry was marked to find the person responsible for misplacing the report, and Rajinder, who was working as an additional ahlmad (record keeper) in the court of the then additional sessions judge, was indicted.

However, he had been on the run since he was booked for the offence in December 2018.

