Missing 23-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana canal

Suspecting suicide, police have booked her former classmate under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Missing for the past four days, a 23-year-old woman was found dead in a canal near Issewal village on Saturday.

Suspecting suicide, police have booked her former classmate, Rohit Kumar, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

Police said the woman, who worked at a salon in Gurdev Nagar, had not returned home since June 23. Her family had lodged a missing person’s report at Division Number 5 police station on June 25.

On Saturday, police informed the family about the recovery of the woman’s body from the canal near Issewal village.



Her kin claimed that when they reached there, they found injury marks on the body. They alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered, before being dumped in the canal.

Sub-inspector Richa Rani said prima facie, the woman appeared to have committed suicide.

“We have arrested her former classmate with whom she was in regular contact. The body has been sent to the civil hospital. Things will clear up further after postmortem, and we may add more sections in the FIR,” she added.

