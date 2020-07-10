Sections
Home / Cities / Missing 7-year-old boy found dead in bushes in Kharar village

Missing 7-year-old boy found dead in bushes in Kharar village

Had gone missing while playing with children on Friday evening.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A day after a seven-year-old boy went missing while playing with children in Shakrullapur village in Gharuan, Kharar, his body was found in the bushes at the village on Saturday.

Police suspect he may have died by the bite of a poisonous animal, and are awaiting the autopsy report for further action.

The victim’s father, Gurdev Singh, said his son, Harpreet Singh, was playing outside on Friday. When he did not return home after several hours, they started searching him, but could not find him.

Gurdev lodged a report in this regard at the Gharuan police station on Friday night. On Saturday, the child’s body was found in the bushes.



Gharuan SHO Kailash Bahadur said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In a first, Trump will wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
Jul 10, 2020 20:15 IST
Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days
Jul 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Jul 10, 2020 20:13 IST
Purely to preserve Kohli’s longevity:Moody on split captaincy in Team India
Jul 10, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.