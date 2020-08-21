Missing boy’s body recovered from canal in Karnal

Body a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal near Sataundi village of Karnal on Thursday.

The boy, as per his family, had gone missing three days ago. His kin are alleging that he has been murdered.

They said he had left the house on August 17 with two other boys. “We later got a phone call that my son was drowned in the canal,” one of his parents said.

The family initially refused to cremate his body and demanded the case be probed from a murder angle.

Karnal Sadar police station in-charge Baljit Singh met the family members and assured them that a fair investigation will be conducted.

Following the assurance, the family members agreed to cremate the body.

The cop said a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) against the two minor friends of the boy and an investigation was underway.