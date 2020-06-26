Missing daughter-in-law eloped with family driver; stole ₹4.5 lakh from mother-in-law’s account

Sections
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:28 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Almost six months after a Vashi businessman filed a missing person complaint regarding his 29-year-old daughter-in-law, it was discovered that the woman had eloped with the family’s driver.

The woman and the driver also allegedly stole ₹4.5 lakh from her mother-in-law’s bank account, which they used to start a new business.

The businessman, a former merchant navy employee, approached the Vashi police on Monday with a complaint against the woman and his 29-year-old former driver, following which a case of cheating was registered against the duo.

According to police, the complainant’s wife died in January 2019. In January 2020, the daughter-in-law went missing from their Vashi apartment, and a missing person’s complaint was filed at Vashi police station.



“During the investigation, we traced the cellphone location of the woman and the driver to a hotel in Rabale, where they had rented a room. It was verified with the documents they used during check-in,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

In February, the family discovered a photocopy of a cheque for ₹4.5 lakh from the bank account of the complainant’s wife. The cheque was dated two days after the woman died. The complainant told the police that his wife had kept the daughter-in-law in the loop about her finances and bank account details.

Police said the complainant’s driver had quit his job in September 2019, claiming he is going to Kuwait.

The couple allegedly stole the money and used it to set up a meat cold storage unit in Talavli village in Rabale. No arrest has been made so far, police said.

