Missing liquor case: Haryana probe team visits Sonepat godown, police recount bottles

The three member special enquiry team (SET) formed to investigate the missing liquor case visited the Kharkhauda godown on Tuesday.

The state government had constituted the SET after 5,500 boxes of liquor went missing from the godown owned by illicit liquor kingpin Bhupinder Singh’s mother two weeks ago.

Investigation head TC Gupta, along with additional director general of police (vigilance) Subhash Yadav and additional excise and taxation commissioner Vijay Singh, inspected some files related to the case at the excise and taxation office, said Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa.

A police officer said the SET sought the record of total seized liquor stored at the godown and the quantity that went missing during the lockdown from the excise and taxation officials.

The three-member probe team and Sonepat police are probing the role of some liquor traders, two former SHOs, some policemen and excise officials in the scam. Two former Kharkhauda SHOs, who were suspended two weeks ago for their alleged role in the case, are on the run, and the police are trying to nab them. The SET will have to submit its report by May 30 to the state government.

SP Randhawa said the SET has asked the police to recount the bottles at the Kharkhauda godown.

“The police will be done recounting the liquor bottles at the godown in three to four days,” the SP added.

Four days ago, the main accused in the case, Bhupinder Singh, who was in police custody, was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, after he complained of chest pain.

“During interrogation, the accused had revealed that he along with few other traders used to bring liquor from Punjab’s Rajpura at low rates and sell the same using fake labels in other parts of the country. The liquor traders confessed that they used to print fake bills for the liquor consignments and that some cops were also involved in the scam,” the police said.