Missing liquor case: Haryana special probe team gets two-month extension

Updated: May 30, 2020 18:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Saturday extended term of the special inquiry team (SET) headed by ACS, power, TC Gupta to probe the theft of liquor stored in a warehouse at Sonepat’s Kharkhauda.

The probe team, which was originally asked to submit its report by May 31, was given a two-month extension and will submit the report by July 31, as per a home department order.

One of the members of the probe team, ADGP, vigilance bureau, Subhash Yadav, who retires on May 31, was replaced by Gurgaon police commissioner, Muhammad Akil. Additional excise and taxation commissioner Vijai Singh is the third member of the probe team.

The special inquiry team has been asked to check the actual availability of liquor stocks in all warehouses sealed by the excise department during the last two years for any violation. It will also examine the cases of seizure of illicit/ non-excise duty paid liquor in Haryana between April 2019 and March 2020, both by the police and excise departments separately, with special reference to action and fines imposed by the excise department following recovery of liquor.



The probe team will also collect and collate the results of investigation of the FIRs registered from March 15, 2020 till April 10 for pilferage of liquor from L-1 and L-13 godowns and also from the police ‘malkhanas’.

