Sections
Home / Cities / Missing liquor: Former Kharkhauda SHO suspended

Missing liquor: Former Kharkhauda SHO suspended

Former Kharkhauda SHO Jasbir Singh, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the missing liquor case, has been suspended. Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa said SHO Jasbir Singh, who is currently...

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Former Kharkhauda SHO Jasbir Singh, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the missing liquor case, has been suspended.

Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa said SHO Jasbir Singh, who is currently at large, has been suspended by Sandeep Khirwar, IGP, Rohtak range.

He said the suspended cop had joined as the Kharkhauda SHO in January this year. “He was sent to the Police Lines on April 30 after his name surfaced in the missing liquor case. We have launched a manhunt to nab him,” the SP added.

The suspended SHO had joined the Haryana Police in 2010 as a sub-inspector after retiring from the air force.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.