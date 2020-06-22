Missing newlywed woman ends life in Ludhiana, husband, in-laws booked for abetment

Missing since June 17, a newlywed woman of Shimlapuri here, allegedly committed suicide in Baddowal after consuming some poisonous substance while she was on way to her maternal home on June 20.

After her death, the police have booked her husband and other members of her in-laws’ family for abetment to suicide.

Her husband had also filed a missing complaint at the Daba police station of Ludhiana. However, the Mullanpur Dakha police have lodged an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

The case was registered on a complaint by mother of the victim, a resident of Balmiki Colony of Mullanpur Dakha.

The complainant stated, “Her daughter got married two months ago. Soon after marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Her daughter had told her about this several times.”

“On June 17, I received a call from her husband saying that my daughter had gone missing and that he had lodged a missing complaint with the police. On June 20, I again received a call from an unknown number telling me that my daughter had consumed some poisonous substance and is lying unconscious in Baddowal,” she said.

“When I reached there, I found my daughter lying on the roadside. I rushed her to hospital, where she died on Sunday,” she added.

Inspector Prem Singh, SHO of the Mullanpur Dakha police station, said the case was registered under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.