Missing Pune businessman found in Jaipur after five weeks

PUNE: Industrialist Gautam Pashankar, who was reported missing by his family on October 21, was found at a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday by officials of Pune police crime branch. The officials of crime branch Unit 1 found the 65-year-old businessman at Hotel Fort Chandragupt.

“Today, at 3 pm, a team of Unit-1 crime branch tracked Gautum Pashankar to a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The process of getting him back to Pune is going on,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

The businessman was reported missing by his family after his driver dropped him outside his house and left. The police have questioned many people and visited multiple locations, including Kolhapur where he was initially traced.

“He is not telling us much right now. He says he will speak tomorrow when we reach Pune. He was alone here and nobody was with him and nobody brought him here. He seems to have gotten himself there,” said sub-inspector Sanjay Gaikwad of Unit 1 of Crime branch who went to Jaipur to collect the missing man.

On the day Pashankar went missing, he was traced to Kolhapur, according to his family members.

“I spoke with him. He did not sound well. He is not keeping well. He has not been taking care of himself. Now we are more worried about his health. He is a heart patient, has undergone a bypass and has high blood pressure. For five weeks, we do not know if he has taken any medication. The crime branch team has definitely done a great job. Sunil Takawale and Bachchan Singh were in constant touch with me. They assured me that they will have a good news soon and they did indeed deliver,” said Kapil Pashankar, son of the businessman.