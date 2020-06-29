Missing ‘saroops’: Ex-employee files police complaint against SGPC officials

AMRITSAR A former employee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Kanwaljit Singh has lodged a complaint with Amritsar police commissioner against the officials of the gurdwara body with regard to missing of 267 ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib from its publishing house.

Kanwaljit, who retired from service on May 31, in the complaint refuted SGPC’s claim that only 14 ‘saroops’ were damaged in the 2016 fire. He said the number of ‘saroops’ damaged in the blaze and due to water in fire control operation was 80 and the SGPC officials hid this truth. “The record of remaining 187 saroops was taken away from me by the SGPC officials. They did so to hide the 2016 incident,” he said.

“Apart from forcibly getting an affidavit from me, the SGPC officials continue to harass me to make me keep my mouth shut. I want a case registered against the SGPC officials and a free and fair inquiry. I have evidence and will produce them before the inquiry officer,” said the complainant.

On the other hand, the SGPC has termed the accusations as “misleading” and “condemnable”.