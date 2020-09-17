Sections
Missing saroops: Former SGPC jathedar seeks clarification

Gurpartap Singh Riar on Thursday sent a charter of demands to acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) jathedar Gurpartap Singh Riar on Thursday sent a charter of demands to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh seeking clarification on the issue of the missing ‘saroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Addressing the media, Gurpartap Singh said that the 12-point charter of demands included queries related to the date, month, and year of when the saroops went missing, who was responsible for their maintenance and distribution work, and why no objections were raised in the audit.

Gurpartap Singh said that the acting jathedar should also specify the actual number of saroops that went missing. He also asked who the president and the general secretary were at that time.

Riar further objected to the appointment of Harcharan Singh as chief secretary and questioned that even when he had submitted the resignation why was it accepted without taking charge of the post from him. He also questioned why Dr Roop Singh was not produced before the committee and why his resignation was accepted without taking charge from him.

He said that the Sikh community will not be satisfied until Giani Harpreet Singh reveals the reality behind the missing saroops.

