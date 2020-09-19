Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Missing saroops: Morcha for criminal case against culprits enters day 6

Missing saroops: Morcha for criminal case against culprits enters day 6

The agitation was launched on September 14, when the SGPC executive committee, in a U-turn, resolved not to register a criminal case against its staffers indicted in an inquiry report into the missing saroops, claiming that it was competent to take action against them.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Sikh activists visiting the Golden Temple are meeting the agitators and addressing them. (HT photo)

Amritsar The indefinite morcha (agitation) being undertaken by members of some Sikh bodies, including the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, outside the Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), entered its sixth day on Saturday. Their demands in the case of missing 328 saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib have not been met yet.

The agitators are seeking that the culprits in the missing saroops case to be booked under a criminal case, and that these be found. “We are firm on our demands. Till these are met, our morcha will continue. We are getting a good response from the sangat,” said Ranjit Singh, a leader of Sikh Youth Federation Bhindranwala, who is participating in the stir.

Sikh activists visiting the Golden Temple are meeting the agitators and addressing them. A panthic gathering held on September 17 at the Akal Takht had also extended support to the sit-in. The dharna got major publicity after a nihang was injured on September 15, when the SGPC used force to disperse the agitators. The agitation was launched on September 14, when the SGPC executive committee, in a U-turn, resolved not to register a criminal case against its staffers indicted in an inquiry report into the missing saroops, claiming that it was competent to take action against them within the organisation.

Without mentioning the SGPC’s U-turn, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also referred to this on Friday, when SGPC office-bearers and executive committee members appeared before him at the Takht. The jathedar said, “Reversing decisions is not fair and it has hurt the reputation of the SGPC. The Akal Takht Sahib directs it to take decisions after consulting Sikh intellectuals and scholars.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 16:02 IST
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Sep 19, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Must seek our development in an unstable world’: Xi tells people of China
Sep 19, 2020 17:41 IST

latest news

When Ashutosh Rana recited a poem to confess his love for Renuka Shahane
Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
‘Centre’s grant for minority welfare in UP cut by 50% in 5 years’: BSP MP
Sep 19, 2020 17:49 IST
No fond farewell but Zidane praises ‘spectacular’ Bale impact
Sep 19, 2020 17:49 IST
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, Office Assistant Results declared for CRP-VIII, direct links here
Sep 19, 2020 17:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.