Missing south Kashmir youths announce joining militancy on social media, security agencies on alert

After laying low for a couple of months, youths getting recruited into militant ranks, especially in south Kashmir, have again started posting these announcements on social media.

In the past 10 days, four youths from different parts of south Kashmir shared their move to militancy on the web, alerting the security agencies in the valley.

“Though militant recruitment is still on, the numbers have reduced significantly over the years. However, new recruits posting such content on social media is worrying as it is aimed at attracting more youths towards terrorism,” said a senior police officer from south Kashmir.

Last week after two militants were gunned down in Handwara, J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh had said 26 top commanders were killed since January, terming it a big setback to militancy, especially to those involved in such recruitments.

In the fresh audio messages released some youths who had gone missing, the latter have conveyed their taking up arms to their families.

“My name is Shahbaz Ahmad Shah. My father is Ghulam Hasan Shah of Katrusu, Kulgam. Through this message, I want to convey to my family not to worry about me. I am safe and reached the ranks of Mujahideen. Pray for my success,” said a caller in one such message.

In another message, identifying himself as Adil Rashid of Pulwama district, a caller said, “I belong to Chursu, Awantipora. I am the son of Abdul Rashid Bhat. I want to convey to my family that I have joined militancy, so please stop looking for me. Just think that I belong to the almighty and had got a call to join this mission. Please pray for my success and have faith on God.”

A senior police officer said they are trying to ascertain the veracity of these audios. In the last 10 days, militants have also released messages about the abduction of a panch and army jawan in south Kashmir.

So far, 148 militants have been killed in different operations across Kashmir and majority of them were locals who had joined ranks only this year.