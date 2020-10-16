Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Missing SSB jawan traced to Jammu’s Rajouri

Missing SSB jawan traced to Jammu’s Rajouri

The jawan had gone missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:01 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

The jawan went missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14. (HT file)

A Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) constable, who had gone missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14, was traced to Jammu region’s Rajouri on Thursday, a police officer said.

“He has so far not divulged the reasons for deserting his unit. It has to be probed by the officers concerned in Budgam,” the officer added.

The constable, Altaf Hussain, went missing with his service INSAS rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition on Tuesday evening. Hussain is from Rajouri.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Oct 16, 2020 12:20 IST
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Oct 16, 2020 09:39 IST
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Oct 16, 2020 11:58 IST
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Oct 16, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

Biden campaign finds 3rd virus link, Harris takes to virtual campaigning
Oct 16, 2020 12:32 IST
On FAO’s 75th anniversary, PM Modi talks India’s movement against malnutrition
Oct 16, 2020 12:31 IST
Chinese drug company announces potential drug to ‘inhibit’ Covid-19
Oct 16, 2020 12:30 IST
NEET final answer key 2020 likely to be released soon, here’s how to check
Oct 16, 2020 12:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.