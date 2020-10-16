Missing SSB jawan traced to Jammu’s Rajouri

The jawan went missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14. (HT file)

A Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) constable, who had gone missing from Kashmir’s Budgam on October 14, was traced to Jammu region’s Rajouri on Thursday, a police officer said.

“He has so far not divulged the reasons for deserting his unit. It has to be probed by the officers concerned in Budgam,” the officer added.

The constable, Altaf Hussain, went missing with his service INSAS rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition on Tuesday evening. Hussain is from Rajouri.