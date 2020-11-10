Missing traders body found in Talasari dam near Mumbai, cops suspect murder

A week after a 29-year-old trader from Valsad, Gujarat was reported missing, his body was found floating in the Kurje dam in Talasari, on late Sunday evening. His body was tied with a boulder and then thrown in the dam to destroy evidence, said police.

The victim Nilesh Kumar Rawal is a cooking oil trader and was missing since November 3.

Senior inspector Ajay Vasawe of Talasari police station said, “Rawal visited Uddhwa and Talasari town every Wednesday to clear dues and take orders from grocers. As he did not return home, his wife registered a missing complaint with us on November 4.”

“On November 8, evening, we were informed about a body floating in the dam waters. The body was then identified by his relatives,” said Vasawe.

The unidentified accused, to destroy evidence, had tied a huge boulder around his waist and then threw the body in the dam. The victim had sustained head injuries as he may have hit the underwater rocks leading to his death, Vasawe added.

“We suspect the accused knew Rawal’s weekly routine. They may have kidnapped him for money. We are probing all possible angles. We have sent the body for post-mortem and a registered case under section 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating further,” said Vasawe.