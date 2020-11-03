Sections
Home / Cities / Missing tribal woman’s body found hanging in Palghar jungle after 20 days

Missing tribal woman’s body found hanging in Palghar jungle after 20 days

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:20 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The body of a tribal woman, who had gone missing from a Dahanu government hospital on October 10, was found hanging from a tree in Jawhar 20 days later on Friday evening.

The woman, Jaishree Barkya Pawar, 26, had delivered two premature babies at Kasa government hospital on October 6 and was later shifted to Cottage Hospital in Dahanu on October 10.

Pawar went missing hours after she was shifted to Cottage Hospital, said senior inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Jawhar police. She had allegedly sent her husband away to purchase water and then ran away from the hospital.

A search was launched by her husband, Barkya, and relatives, but later her husband filed a missing report with us, said Lengare.



Meanwhile, one of the twin girls died a few days later and the other was receiving treatment at the hospital.

“On Friday, we were informed about a decomposed body hanging from a tree in the jungle. Pawar’s husband identified the body based on the mangalsutra and the saree,” said Lengare. No suicide note was found. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the report.

A case of accidental death report has been registered. “It seems to be a case of suicide as she was found hanging. Pawar was allegedly depressed after learning that the newborns were not in good health as they were born premature, but we are investigating all possible angles,” said Lengare.

