Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Missing youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, family alleges murder

Missing youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, family alleges murder

The police are suspecting suicide.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 20-year-old youth, who went missing on September 25, was found dead in Sidhwan Canal near Barewal area here on Monday.

The police are suspecting suicide; however, the family alleged that he has been murdered.

The victim, identified as Sonu of Krishna Nagar, was working with a real estate firm. He had left the house on Friday night with his friend however, he did not return ever since.

The victim’s mother Malti said that on Friday night Sonu’s friend Hans Raj, of Kochar Market area, had come home and the duo left the house. However, Sonu did not return ever since. She said that Hans Raj did not respond to her calls. Later, the family received a call from the Raghunath Enclave police post stating that Sonu’s scooter was recovered near the canal.



Malti alleged that Sonu had an affair with a girl and her family was against their relationship. A few days ago, the girl’s family members had threatened Sonu after which he was depressed, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-city 3) Sameer Verma said that around two months ago the girl had filed a harassment complaint against Sonu. However, both parties landed a compromise.

He added that the body has been sent to a hospital for a postmortem examination. The police will take appropriate action following the autopsy report.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Sep 28, 2020 22:35 IST

latest news

India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Sep 28, 2020 22:36 IST
Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Proud of my son, says father of Pakistani man who stabbed 2 in Paris
Sep 28, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.