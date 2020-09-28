Missing youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, family alleges murder

A 20-year-old youth, who went missing on September 25, was found dead in Sidhwan Canal near Barewal area here on Monday.

The police are suspecting suicide; however, the family alleged that he has been murdered.

The victim, identified as Sonu of Krishna Nagar, was working with a real estate firm. He had left the house on Friday night with his friend however, he did not return ever since.

The victim’s mother Malti said that on Friday night Sonu’s friend Hans Raj, of Kochar Market area, had come home and the duo left the house. However, Sonu did not return ever since. She said that Hans Raj did not respond to her calls. Later, the family received a call from the Raghunath Enclave police post stating that Sonu’s scooter was recovered near the canal.

Malti alleged that Sonu had an affair with a girl and her family was against their relationship. A few days ago, the girl’s family members had threatened Sonu after which he was depressed, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-city 3) Sameer Verma said that around two months ago the girl had filed a harassment complaint against Sonu. However, both parties landed a compromise.

He added that the body has been sent to a hospital for a postmortem examination. The police will take appropriate action following the autopsy report.