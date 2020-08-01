Sections
Mission Fateh: Covid awareness drive at sweet shops in Ludhiana ahead of Raksha Bandhan

A total of three teams of the civil surgeon office have been deployed to carry out the awareness drive

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In view of the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan, the health department started a special awareness drive to create awareness among people regarding precautionary measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A total of three teams of the civil surgeon office have been deployed to carry out the awareness drive in the district.

On Saturday, the teams visited sweet shops and shops selling rakhis and apprised shop owners and their staff to follow guidelines issued by the government. They also urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said that these awareness teams have been deployed because there can be an increase in the number of cases owing to lack of information.



Dr Bagga said due to Raksha Bandhan, there will be crowding at sweet and gift shops therefore the teams visited various such shops on Saturday and told the owners and the staff about the guidelines on Covid-19 in detail.

