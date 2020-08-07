Sections
Mission Fateh: Ludhiana doctors, administration collaborate to form expert team

The team has assured residents that adequate beds are available in the district.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana administration in collaboration with a team of medical experts has launched an initiative, ‘Sanjivani’, under the Mission Fateh of the Punjab government.

The doctors on board are professor Bishav Mohan, professor Rajesh Mahajan, Dr Sandeep Chhabra, Dr Vipin (DMC, Ludhiana), professor HS Pannu (director, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana), professor Mary John (CMC, Ludhiana), Dr Gurpreet Singh (critical care expert, Apollo Hospital, Ludhiana) and Dr Hitender Kaur Sohal (SMO, civil hospital, Covid nodal officer, Ludhiana).

The team has assured residents that adequate beds are available in the district. To ease bed location for patients, the Ludhiana administration has also developed a mobile app, along with a weblink where residents can check real-time status of vacant and filled beds in all hospitals: ludhiana.nic.in/notice/covid-19-bed-status-in-ludhiana-district/.

Accompanied by members of the Sanjivani group, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal went live on Facebook.



Sharma assured that irrespective of any hospital where the Covid patient was admitted, the treatment will be monitored and overseen by this expert panel as and when needed by the treating physician. The panel members requested residents not to fall for false information and fake news and maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times.

