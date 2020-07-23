Sections
Home / Cities / Mission Fateh: Ludhiana health dept teams visit malls to spread Covid-19 awareness

Mission Fateh: Ludhiana health dept teams visit malls to spread Covid-19 awareness

They demonstrated proper techniques of washing hands and wearing and removing masks

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Continuing the Mission Fateh initiative to spread awareness on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, mass media teams of the health department undertook activities to inform residents about consequences of ignoring the guidelines.

The teams visited several shopping malls in the city and distributed pamphlets among people. They also demonstrated proper techniques of washing hands and wearing and removing masks.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “Under the statewide Covid-19 awareness campaign, only Ludhiana district has taken the initiative to deploy three information education communication (IEC) vans with public address system (PAS) so that teams can move through the narrow streets of the city.”

He said that teams visited various shopping complexes and malls to spread awareness among shopowners, customers and the mall staff.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seamless travel: MMRDA invites bids for common mobility phone app
Jul 24, 2020 00:46 IST
PGIMER to build repository of health records, patient data
Jul 24, 2020 00:45 IST
School-turned-Covid centre in Kalyan to begin operations in 3 days
Jul 24, 2020 00:43 IST
Now, you can deposit earnest money online during bidding for UT tenders
Jul 24, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.