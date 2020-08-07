Sections
Home / Cities / Mission Super 30 campaign launched in Vasai to combat Covid-19

Mission Super 30 campaign launched in Vasai to combat Covid-19

In an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur has launched the ‘Mission Super 30’ campaign to rapidly test people for the virus over the next...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:34 IST

By Ram Parmar,

In an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur has launched the ‘Mission Super 30’ campaign to rapidly test people for the virus over the next 30 days. Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) which will provide man power and other assistance during the month-long campaign.

“The campaign is aimed at testing the maximum number of people in the Vasai-Virar belt to ensure the virus spread is controlled. Patients that are suspected of being infected will be sent to quarantine centres while the ones who test positive will be admitted to government hospitals for treatment,” said Thakur. “The whole idea is to keep a deadline for identifying the severity of the virus. The more people are tested, the better our result will be in curbing the spread.”

Besides rapid testing, the distribution of safety gear will also be a part of the campaign. “We aim to distribute around 10,000 masks and as many Covid-19 kits. Besides, 500 temperature guns and 500 oxymeters will be made available,” said Kshitij Thakur, MLA, Nallasopara.

So far, Vasai-Virar has reported 12,962 cases and 264 deaths, as per VVMC data.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Developer can’t add extra floor without nod of buyers: Maharashtra real estate regulator
Aug 07, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.