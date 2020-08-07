Mission Super 30 campaign launched in Vasai to combat Covid-19

In an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur has launched the ‘Mission Super 30’ campaign to rapidly test people for the virus over the next 30 days. Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) which will provide man power and other assistance during the month-long campaign.

“The campaign is aimed at testing the maximum number of people in the Vasai-Virar belt to ensure the virus spread is controlled. Patients that are suspected of being infected will be sent to quarantine centres while the ones who test positive will be admitted to government hospitals for treatment,” said Thakur. “The whole idea is to keep a deadline for identifying the severity of the virus. The more people are tested, the better our result will be in curbing the spread.”

Besides rapid testing, the distribution of safety gear will also be a part of the campaign. “We aim to distribute around 10,000 masks and as many Covid-19 kits. Besides, 500 temperature guns and 500 oxymeters will be made available,” said Kshitij Thakur, MLA, Nallasopara.

So far, Vasai-Virar has reported 12,962 cases and 264 deaths, as per VVMC data.