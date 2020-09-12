Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Misuse of regularisation policy: Applications/stamp papers submitted by Ludhiana’s colony owners to be scrutinised for backdate entries

Misuse of regularisation policy: Applications/stamp papers submitted by Ludhiana’s colony owners to be scrutinised for backdate entries

The assistant town planners have also been directed to check the authenticity of the stamp papers with the treasury branch

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Acting on a complaint against the misuse of the regularisation policy by colonisers, the municipal town planner (MTP) has ordered scrutiny of documents and stamp papers for backdate entries.

The assistant town planners (ATP) have also been directed to check the authenticity of the stamp papers with the treasury branch. As per officials, the municipal corporation (MC) had received around 130 applications for regularisation of colonies under the policies floated by the state government on different occasions including the one floated in 2018.

On September 1, RTI activist Kuldeep Sigh Khaira had filed a complaint with chief secretary Vini Mahajan stating that applications for newly-developed colonies had been accepted with backdate entries.

Khaira had stated that only the colonies developed before March 19, 2018, could be regularised under the policy floated by the state government and the department had to dispose of the applications in two months after submission. He had alleged that the applications were pending for over a year now, adding that he would be forced to move the Punjab and Haryana high court if no action was taken on his complaint in 10 days.



Apart from seeking FIRs against the colonisers under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, Khaira had aso demanded FIRs against officials who accepted the applications. “On checking the date of issuance of stamp papers, authorities can find out whether the applications have been submitted with backdate entries or not,” said Khaira.

MTP Surinder Singh Bindra said, “The department has till November end to dispose of the applications and the ATPs have been directed to verify the documents and stamp papers. Mayor Balkar Sandhu is also keeping a check. FIRs will be lodged against the colonisers if anomalies are found in their applications.”

GLADA razes four illegal colonies

Taking action against construction of illegal colonies, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) razed four colonies that were being developed illegally in Uchi Mangli, Kotla Afgan and Jandiali amid resistance by the colonisers.

Sub-divisional engineer Ashish said, “The team demolished offices of colonisers and a few other buildings in the colonies. Some residents resisted, but police force pacified them.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 12, 2020 21:54 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 12, 2020 22:04 IST
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sep 12, 2020 22:47 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 21:33 IST

latest news

Gurugram: Police trace online marketplace and e-wallet fraud source to Haryana, UP and Rajasthan
Sep 12, 2020 23:10 IST
At 326, Gurugram reports highest single-day spike; Covid-19 tally nears 15,000
Sep 12, 2020 23:10 IST
Ghaziabad civic body plans five ‘garbage factories’ for recycling solid waste
Sep 12, 2020 23:09 IST
Three held for credit card fraud in Delhi
Sep 12, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.