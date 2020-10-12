Sections
MLA inaugurates rural land mapping scheme in Panchkula village

SVAMITA is used to survey land parcels in rural inhabited areas using drone technology and continuously operating reference stations.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 05:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the SVAMITVA (Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) scheme of the central government here.

Gupta also handed over property cards to five persons of Khedi village of Raipur Rani block. SVAMITA is used to survey land parcels in rural inhabited areas using drone technology and continuously operating reference stations.

Speaking at a programme organised at the District Secretariat, Gupta said: “people living in the Lal Dora area did not have any ownership papers. Now, they have been made owners of the properties with the new technology of drone-mapping. With this, a suitable record of the land will be created. They can also start a business by taking a loan from the bank.”

“Earlier, due to a lack of registries in the villages, other people used to occupy their land, due to which conflicts were common among neighbours, but things will improve now,” he said, adding that the record of panchayats is being done online.

