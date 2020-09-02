Sections
MLA Talwar conducts meeting with GLADA officials to expedite development works

The projects which were discussed during the meeting include construction of roads in Sectors 32 and 39 on Chandigarh road and construction of community centres in wards 19, 17 and 21

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To expedite developmental works that were put to a halt due to the lockdown and monsoon, MLA (east) Sanjay Talwar conducted a meeting with the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials on Wednesday.

The projects which were discussed during the meeting include the construction of roads in Sectors 32 and 39 on Chandigarh road, construction of community centres in wards 19, 17 and 21, construction of health clubs with facilities like gymnasiums, swimming pool, etc in wards 16 and 23.

Talwar said, “The projects of constructing roads in Sectors 32 and 39 at a cost of ₹45 crores had already begun but it was put to halt due to the monsoon season. The projects would soon commence and tenders for the construction of community centres and health clubs in different wards of the east constituency would be floated. We are also working to develop new parks and renovate the old ones. Projects worth ₹100 crores would be taken up in the constituency in the near future.”

