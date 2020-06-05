MLA wants relaxation in sealing measures in Khoda, Vaishali and other Ghaziabad areas

Sahibabad member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Sunil Sharma on Friday wrote to the Ghaziabad district magistrate requesting that the sealing measures in Khoda, Vaishali and other areas of Jhandapur and Kaushambi be relaxed. He said that a population of 1 million cannot be under such restrictions for a long time.

The district had sealed various areas under its jurisdiction that showed a surge in Covid-19 cases under the sector scheme. The restrictions meant that people could not move in or out of these areas unless they were from essential services or had movement passes. It was a virtual extension of the nation-wide lockdown enforced on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19. While Khoda has been sealed since May 10, Vaishali was sealed from June 1.

“I requested the district magistrate to seal particular lanes, and convert areas with cases into containment zones. Today, because of the sealing, residents, shop owners and traders continue to suffer as their premises remain shut even after two months of lockdown,” said MLA Sharma.

The traders and residents had earlier met the district administration on Thursday and suggested measures to relax sealing conditions. District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had then said he would review these measures with the health department.

On Thursday, residents of high-the rise Gateway Towers in Vaishali sector-4 protested after the administration sealed the society after a Covid-19 case was discovered on May 29.

“Instead of sealing one tower in which the case was discovered, it sealed the entire high-rise. This is in contravention of the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary’s May 31 order which said that only a particular tower will be sealed in case of one case. We were sealed on June 3. We have about 147 flats in four blocks with each having 13 floors and population of about 700 people,” said Mohammad Fuzail Khan, a resident who is also a lawyer.

He added that he will also challenge the move to seal Vaishali in court.

“The sealing activities will be reviewed and the district magistrate will take a call. Our intent with sealing is to contain any spread of Covid-19 infection,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

On Friday, the district officials also claimed that sector scheme in Khoda, Loni and Vaishali have yield results.

Before the sealing exercise, Vaishali’s positivity rate (number of positive case per sample tested expressed in percentage) was 28%, a statement from the district magistrate claimed. “After sealing sampling was doubled and 5% cases of total samples turned positive. So there is an improvement in Vaishali,” it read.

When contacted about the figures, Gaurav Singh, the spokesperson at the district magistrate’s office, assured that sampling and Covid-19 figures will be provided but he did not respond till late Friday night.

On Friday, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not take calls when tried to contact him over the issue of sealing and improvement in results of Covid-19 cases after sealing activities.