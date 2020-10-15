Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes

MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes

Jalandhar district has 956 females against 1,000 males and administration is focusing to increase the ratio by next year.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

So far, over 100 houses, mostly in slum areas, have seen such visits by officials. (HT PHOTO)

Concerned about poor sex ratio in the district, Jalandhar administration has launched a unique initiative wherein local MLAs and SDMs, along with other officials, visit the houses of newborn girls with cakes, sweets and gifts to celebrate their birth.

Jalandhar district has 956 females against 1,000 males and administration is focusing to increase the ratio by next year.

The initiative is a part of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign spearheaded by the Jalandhar deputy commissioner considering the low sex ratio of girls. So far, over 100 houses, mostly in slum areas, have seen such visits by officials.

“Each house where a girl was born has been visited after a discussion with accredited social health activists and local panchayat members. The aim is to counter the stigma among people who still feel disheartened by a girl’s birth,” said district programme officer Gurwinder Singh Randhawa.

He said people feel delighted when an MLA and administration officials surprisingly visit a random house.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

Top Russian diplomat skeptical about nuclear pact extension with US
Oct 15, 2020 02:07 IST
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Oct 15, 2020 02:09 IST
IMD’s new improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
Oct 15, 2020 01:49 IST
MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes
Oct 15, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.