Home / Cities / MMR continues to see rise in cases

With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in Panvel, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken action against 32 shops in its jurisdiction that allegedly...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:53 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Megha Pol & Sajana Nambiar,

With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in Panvel, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken action against 32 shops in its jurisdiction that allegedly violated social distancing norms, and sealed the businesses.

PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “With the relaxation of the lockdown, social distancing norms were violated as most residents were out in markets and shops. It came to our notice that some shopkeepers are not adhering to the instructions and acting irresponsibly. I have issued orders to take action against 32 such establishments.”

On Sunday, 62 new cases were detected in Pavel city, and two deaths were reported. The total case count for the area has reached 1,329, with a death toll of 56.

In Navi Mumbai, 154 new Covid-19 cases were reported, along with 154 deaths. The total case count is 4,841, with 164 deaths.



Four constables from Thane Central Jail tested positive on Sunday. Jail superintendent, H Ahirrao said, “The four are all in the age group of 30 to 32 years. We suspect they got infected while on duty.”

Thane city saw 164 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 6,296. Ten deaths were registered on Sunday, bringing the city’s toll to 208.

The death count released by Thane district authorities and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has revealed major discrepancies. The district authorities have claimed there are 227 deaths, against TMC’s count of 208.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner of TMC said, “As per our record, there were 10 new deaths on Sunday, of which five were registered late.”

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 254 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest one-day count. Two deaths were also reported, of an 80-year-old man from Kalyan (East) and a 60-year-old woman from Kalyan (West).

KDMC has a total of 3,511 positive cases, and the death toll is 73.

“The civic body has started increased their testing capacity so the number of cases has doubled in recent days. Of all the cases reported, 80% are asymptomatic,” said an official from KDMC’s health department.

The neighbouring city of Bhiwandi also reported its highest one-day count of 170 new cases. The city has crossed the 1,000-mark with 1,045 positive cases reported to date, and a total of 71 deaths.

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation initiated a complete lockdown in 18 areas since June 18, for a fortnight, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Essential shops like grocery shops and medical stores will remain open for residents during the lockdown period.

Palghar district has 2,508 positive cases in total. Of this count, 1,938 cases were reported in the Vasai-Virar civic area along with 74 of Palghar’s 83 Covid deaths.

(With inputs from Ram Parmar)

