MNS workers carry out mock funeral of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in Navi Mumbai over “Covid failures”

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:19 IST

By Raina Shine,

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers, on Thursday, performed a mock funeral of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at Ghansoli creek to symbolise the failure of the government in handling Covid cases. MNS workers claimed that many had been losing their loved ones to the deadly virus due to government’s failure.

“We did the last rites thrice since three parties are involved in MVA to show that the government is practically dead after many people have died due to Covid. If not for Covid, many families would have held last rites of their loved ones only after a decade or so. They had to do it now because the government couldn’t control Covid,” Sachin Achare, secretary of the party in Navi Mumbai, said.

