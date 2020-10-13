Modi cautions Maharashtra of rising Covid cases, asks people to follow norms

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned Maharashtra of Covid pandemic saying the people in the state should be extra cautious of the spread of virus given that the state has highest number of cases across the country.

Modi after releasing the autobiography of late former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil via video conferencing, said the Covid-19 threat still persists and people should not show laxity towards the virus.

The prime minister also urged residents to observe social distancing norms and maintain personal hygiene till a vaccine is available saying the concern is more in Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of virus cases in India.

“I request people of Maharashtra that there should be no lax attitude towards wearing face masks, washing hands regularly, maintaining cleanliness and observing physical distance norms,” said Modi.

“We have to always remember that there should be no laxity till there is a vaccine. We will definitely win this battle,” he added. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis were also present during the virtual programme. As on Monday, Maharashtra has seen total 1,535,315 Covid cases across state with 40,514 deaths. As the government has unlocked most sectors, people are stepping out on roads in large numbers.

Taking cognisance of laxity by people in following the Covid protocol, Thackeray in his address to people of state on Sunday said that there is a need for everyone to wear mask and adhere to norms.

During his webcast, Thackeray said Covid is a “foreign guest not leaving the state despite best efforts”, and added that it is spreading from cities to rural areas.

He said 70 to 80 per cent of Covid patients are asymptomatic, and termed face mask as the self-defence or the “black belt” in the fight against the viral infection till a vaccine comes up.

“I don’t want to impose strict laws or penalty against violators of the Covid protocols. The war against the pandemic will be won by people’s whole-hearted participation. You have to decide whether you want to wear mask, follow physical distancing or be in lockdown. Whatever is started shouldn’t be closed down again,” he had said.