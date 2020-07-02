Modi may open Atal Tunnel near Manali in September: HP CM

Sections
Atal Tunnel which is named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that the Atal tunnel in Rohtang would be completed by the end of August this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate this project to the people of the country probably during the month of September. He said this while addressing the people at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district.

CM also appreciated the people of Lahaul Spiti for effectively tackling the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the country was fortunate to have an able and strong leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the situation in the state was under control. He said that there was a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the state as over two lakh people stranded in different parts of the country were brought back to Himachal Pradesh. He said that the people of the state need not worry as the government was fully aware of the situation.



CM assured the people of the area that the state government would ensure adequate availability of funds for developmental works.

