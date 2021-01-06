Modi’s stance anti-farmer, won’t invite him for upcoming Sikh centenary events, says SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be invited for the upcoming Sikh centenary events as the latter had taken an “anti-farmer stand by enacting the three agri laws.”

“The Prime Minister’s stance has caused a great damage to farmers. So, we have decided not to invite him for the events being organised by us,” the SGPC chief told mediapersons here after the executive committee meeting of the apex gurdwara body.

Modi was the chief guest at the event to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak. Currently, the SGPC plans to celebrate the upcoming 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur in a big way.

Demanding immediate reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, the SGPC chief said, “The Government of India should respect the sentiments of the sangat (community). The corridor, which was temporarily closed due to pandemic, should be reopened as the situation has now improved.”

The SGPC has also decided to organise a grand function to commemorate Baba Jiwan Singh, a Sikh general and companion of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh. “Guru Gobind Singh gave Baba Jiwan Singh a title of ‘Ranghreta Guru Ka Beta’. A joint function will be organised every year at Anandpur Sahib on a grand scale to commemorate his sacrifice”, said the SGPC chief.

“To cut down expenditure on power, we have decided to install solar panels at gurdwaras. Besides, we are also mulling to implement the concept of a steam kitchen in the gurdwaras”, she said.

The SGPC president also appealed to the sangat visiting the shrine not to do anything to offend the dignity of the shrine.