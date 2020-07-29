Modified gypsies: Act against legislators in 2 weeks, HC to Punjab

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday disposed of a plea after the state government promised that it will act within two weeks against MLAs and MPs for violations, if any, of Motor Vehicle law.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha said that the petition is disposed of in view of state’s undertaking that action will be taken within two weeks.

The petitioner, a Jalandhar resident, had alleged that Members of Parliament (MPs), MLAs, mayors and other VIPs are using modified private gypsies which resemble to the government police gypsies by pasting stickers of Punjab police.

It is being done to show off their high status in the society by going against the law and without any permission from the competent authority, the court was told adding that many of them are having more number of security personnel than sanctioned, and that these personnel were being used for their family members as well. It had demanded action against the owners of such gypsies, which have been modified as a government pilot gypsy fitted with a red blue beacon and siren. The petition had also alleged that many of them had black films on mirrors.