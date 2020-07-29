Sections
Home / Cities / Modified gypsies: Act against legislators in 2 weeks, HC to Punjab

Modified gypsies: Act against legislators in 2 weeks, HC to Punjab

The petitioner, a Jalandhar resident, had alleged that Members of Parliament (MPs), MLAs, mayors and other VIPs are using modified private gypsies which resemble to the government police gypsies by pasting stickers of Punjab police.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The vehicles are modified to show-off (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday disposed of a plea after the state government promised that it will act within two weeks against MLAs and MPs for violations, if any, of Motor Vehicle law.

The high court bench of chief justice RS Jha said that the petition is disposed of in view of state’s undertaking that action will be taken within two weeks.

The petitioner, a Jalandhar resident, had alleged that Members of Parliament (MPs), MLAs, mayors and other VIPs are using modified private gypsies which resemble to the government police gypsies by pasting stickers of Punjab police.

It is being done to show off their high status in the society by going against the law and without any permission from the competent authority, the court was told adding that many of them are having more number of security personnel than sanctioned, and that these personnel were being used for their family members as well. It had demanded action against the owners of such gypsies, which have been modified as a government pilot gypsy fitted with a red blue beacon and siren. The petition had also alleged that many of them had black films on mirrors.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Allottees to complete Jaypee’s Kalypso Court project in Greater Noida
Jul 29, 2020 23:41 IST
Woman tries to set herself on fire outside Ghaziabad SSP’s office over land dispute
Jul 29, 2020 23:37 IST
Noida: Man arrested for raping minor daughter
Jul 29, 2020 23:36 IST
Antigen kits help Ghaziabad to increase virus testing by five times
Jul 29, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.