Modinagar factory fire: Toll rises to nine, SHO suspended

Ghaziabad The death count in the Modinagar factory fire incident went up to nine on Tuesday after a 40-year-old woman succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Meerut on Tuesday. The police said that condition of one more woman is critical as the two had suffered more than 70% burns in the incident.

The station house officer of Modinagar police station has been suspended on account of “lax supervision”, the police said.

The fire had taken place at the illegal party pooper manufacturing factory at Bakharwa village in Modinagar town on Sunday evening. Eight people, including seven women, had died on Sunday in the incident and officials said that all the victims sustained about 100% burns.

The cops identified the ninth deceased as Jago Devi who was one of the women who worked at the factory operated by prime suspect Nitin Chaudhary. Chaudhary was arrested by the police on Monday, while a hunt is on for other suspects, including Mohammad Waseem, who is stated to be a fireworks’ manufacturer from Farrukhnagar near Sahibabad and allegedly supplied raw material to Chaudhary for manufacturing of party poopers.

“The ninth victim and one other woman, Laxmi Devi, were admitted at a private hospital in Meerut. Jago succumbed while Laxmi is still critical with over 70% burns. In connection with the incident, the senior superintendent of police on late Monday night suspended the station house officer of Modinagar police station on account of lax supervision,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

“Many villagers told us that operation of the factory was in knowledge of the local police, but they showed laxity and did not inform senior officers. That is why the local police post in-charge was also suspended soon after the incident. A magisterial inquiry is going on, and I am also conducting another inquiry into the alleged laxity by the police. Once both the inquiries get complete, legal action will be decided,” Jadaun added.

In connection with the incident, sub divisional magistrate of Loni and police officers on Tuesday afternoon conducted raids at different places in Farrukhnagar to nab Waseem and his other aides. Raids were also conducted at fireworks manufacturing units in Farrukhnagar, the police said.

“Ever since the raids started on Tuesday afternoon, we have seized large quantities of chemicals and explosive material used for manufacturing fireworks, along with finished material, from Farrukhnagar. Till Tuesday evening, we had seized more than 200 quintals of such material. More checks are being conducted. Waseem and his aides are on the run, but they will be arrested as teams are tracking them,” said Keshav Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Sahibabad).

“Despite the ban on manufacturing and storage of conventional fireworks, the manufacturers here are still engaged in such activities. We also found party poopers at Farrukhnagar. Strict legal action will now be initiated against the erring persons,” Kumar added.

The manufacturing of crackers in Farukknagar had completely stopped in October 2018 after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the sale of non-green crackers in the wake of rising pollution levels in the national capital region.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday evening said that they also arrested a fireworks’ manufacturer, Mohammad Saleem, who is a close aide of Mohammad Waseem. They both were supplying material from Farrukhnagar to the prime suspect at Modinagar, the police said.

On Monday, the National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) calling for a detailed report into the fire incident. The notice gave a four-week deadline for the filing of the report which should include “action taken against the factory owner and the delinquent officers/officials, status of the medical treatment being provided to the injured and relief/rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved by the state.”

Soon after the tragedy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and sought a report from Ghaziabad officials.