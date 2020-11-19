Sections
Moga among 60 districts in country to implement ODF Plus programme

The Union ministry of drinking water and sanitation has selected Moga among 60 districts in country in which ODF (open defecation-free) Plus programme is being implemented.

Moga received national award from the central government on World Toilet Day on Thursday. The district was lauded for making Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) a success with public participation. The event was held online across country and Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans received the award from Union Jal Shakti minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat lauded the efforts of Moga district administration for making rural areas open defecation-free (ODF) and said that others should take inspiration.

Hans said the Union ministry of drinking water and sanitation has also selected Moga among 60 districts where ODF Plus programme is being implemented.



He said this programme will be implemented in every village of Moga.

He said all 364 villages of Moga have been ODF. “According to a survey conducted by the World Bank, Moga has become 100% open defecation-free. Apart from this, the rate of sanitation and awareness in the district is over 98%,” he added.

The district was also honoured with the national award for Gandgi Mukt Bharat on October 2 this year. Earlier, in a function held in New Delhi in February this year, the Union ministry of Jal Shakti had also felicitated Moga with a national award for its performance in making Swachh Bharat Mission a success.

