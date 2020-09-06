Mohali: 15-year-old gives birth to girl, youth booked for rape

A youth was booked on charges of rape after a 15-year-old gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday. A case under Sections 376, 506 of the IPC and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Mataur police station.

According to the police, the minor and the accused became friends two years ago. The accused developed a close relationship with her and allegedly made physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her. After a few months, the accused moved to Agra without informing the minor.

In her complaint to the police, the minor said that the accused stopped taking her calls on reaching Agra and also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The minor had severe stomach pain following which she was admitted to the hospital, where her family came to know that she was pregnant.

The minor is still undergoing treatment at the hospital and the police teams have started conducting raids at various places to nab the accused.