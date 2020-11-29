Sections
Mohali: 2 held, 4 booked for firing in air after minor altercation

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Case registered for rash driving and criminal intimidation. Sections of Arms Act also registered. (REUTERS)

Two persons were arrested and four of their accomplices were booked for allegedly firing in the air following a minor argument in Lohgarh of Zirakpur.

Those arrested have been identified as Harvinder and Manpreet, while their accomplices are Gogi, Pali, Lali, and Gurnaib – all residents of Lohgarh, Zirakpur.

Complainant, Bhagat Singh, who hails from Gurdaspur, said he and his three friends were at a shop near Sigma City Chowk in Zirakpur when one of the accused started hurling abuses at them. The complainant further said the accused seemed to be under the influence of drugs so they initially ignored him. But he started manhandling them and rang up his friends, who then reached the spot in three vehicles, including a Fortuner.

Following this, the complainant and his friends started driving towards the police station. It was then that the accused alighted from their vehicle and fired in the air.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 336 (rash and negligent driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Arms Act, at the Zirakpur police station. They were traced with the help of the car’s registration number provided by the complainant.

Zirakpur station house officer Rajpal Singh said, “We have arrested two persons and the rest will also be arrested soon.”

