Sections
Home / Cities / Mohali: 78-year-old paraplegic woman sets self ablaze in, dies

Mohali: 78-year-old paraplegic woman sets self ablaze in, dies

Police said the Phase 3B2 resident, who hailed from Karnal in Haryana, had been suffering from depression due to her illness and committed suicide.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The woman’s charred body was recovered from her bathroom. (Representational photo)

A 78-year-old woman set herself on fire and died at her residence here on Saturday. Her charred body was recovered from her bathroom.

Police said the Phase 3B2 resident, who hailed from Karnal in Haryana, had been suffering from depression due to her illness and committed suicide.

She had moved to Mohali in January this year with one of her daughters. The woman was unable to walk because of paraplegia (paralysis of the lower limbs), police added.

On receiving the information, the Mataur police reached the spot and took the body into custody.



Mataur SHO Rajiv Kumar said the elderly woman set herself ablaze while her daughter and son-in-law were sleeping in the other room. He said the woman was in depression and undergoing treatment for the same. She is survived by three daughters.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India, China complete troop disengagement at three friction points, focus now on Finger area
Jul 25, 2020 23:36 IST
Pre-feasibility report for Uttarakhand’s greenfield airport submitted, CM underlines its strategic role
Jul 25, 2020 23:35 IST
Shiv Sena Ludhiana unit protests outside MP’s house over schools charging fee
Jul 25, 2020 23:32 IST
Flood waters causing damage to heritage structures in Bihar
Jul 25, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.