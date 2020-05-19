Mohali admin to observe strict vigil to check sale of illicit liquor

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said a strict vigil will be maintained in the district to check bootlegging or sale of illicit liquor. He said that round-the-clock manning of all the entry points will be done by a joint team of police and excise department.

“Mohali has a unique position as it borders Chandigarh and Haryana and is also a part of the tricity. Further, as liquor is comparatively cheaper in UT and Haryana, there is a high possibility that residents buy liquor from these places. Due to this, surveillance of all the entry points to the district is mandatory,” said Dayalan.

Formal orders for the same have been issued and additional requirement of force has been communicated to the director general of police, he added.

DC further said that the field teams headed by excise Inspectors, halqa patwaris and panchayat secretaries will survey old buildings, marriage palaces, rice-sellers, roadside dhabas, godowns, cold storages and slums, where there is likelihood of storage of illicit liquor.

“The lambardars will also be responsible for reporting storage and movement of illicit liquor within and to/from their respective villages. The district head GOG will ensure strict vigil on the same in their areas,” he said.

“Further, to check pilferage, distilleries and bottling plants shall be jointly manned by a team of police and excise. Strict watch will also be kept on outward movement of trucks and it will be ensured that they carry the required documents such as bills and e-waybill,” he added.