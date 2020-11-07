Sections
Mohali civil surgeon, 6 family members test positive for Covid-19

The district on Saturday recorded 92 cases, 18 recoveries and no death

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mohali civil surgeon GB Singh and his six family members are among 92 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday.

“We all are under home isolation with mild symptoms. We will soon come out of it,” said Dr Singh. Sources said his children had recently returned from a holiday.

The district on Saturday recorded 18 recoveries and no death. Active cases went up to 683, while recovery rate slipped from 93.4% to 92.8%.

Among the fresh cases, 53 surfaced in Mohali city, 13 in Gharuan, 11 in Dhakoli and 10 in Kharar.



As many as 12,822 people have tested positive so far, of whom 11,894 have recovered and 245 have died.

60 cases in Panchkula

Sixty people tested positive in Panchkula district, taking the count to 7,443.

As many as 43 of the new cases surfaced in Panchkula city, followed by seven in Pinjore.

While 7,015 (94.2%) patients have been cured and discharged, 117 have succumbed to the disease, leaving 311 active cases.

