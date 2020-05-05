Sections
Mohali cops launch song to give stay-at-home message amid Covid-19 outbreak

The song, ‘War against Covid-19’, sung by head constable Gurvinder Singh ‘Guri’ and written by his colleague Luvpreet Singh ‘Lally Mullnpuriya’ is being widely shared on various social media platforms

Updated: May 05, 2020 00:51 IST

By Shailee Dogra,

Head constable Gurvinder Singh ‘Guri’ recording the song ‘War against Covid-19’ in Mohali. (HT Photo)

As the administration granted relaxations and the number of active Covid-19 cases kept getting higher in the district, Mohali police took to music to spread the message of stay-at-home.

The song, ‘War against Covid-19’, sung by head constable Gurvinder Singh alias Gurvinder Guri and written by his colleague Luvpreet Singh alias Lally Mullnpuriya is being widely shared on various social media platforms.

The musical appeal video, that was uploaded three days ago on YouTube, has got more that 2,000 views.

“As people these days are hooked to social media, we decided to spread awareness through it,” said Gurvinder, who is posted in the OSI branch of the senior superintendent of police, Mohali office, while Luvpreet is posted in the operations wing.



The video begins with Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal’s message.

“The song is a tribute and appeal to all to be safe so that we can survive this pandemic. Music is the best way to reach out,” said Gurvinder.

Has been part of Gurdas Mann group

A graduate in vocal music from GCM Chandigarh, Gurvinder has performed with legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann for three years after graduation. He was a chorus singer with the Gurdass Mann group.

His uncle, LC Lala from Patiala who was associated with Mann for 12 years, had inspired him to sing. Dreams of pursuing singing as a career took a back seat in pursuit to achieve financial stability.

He had taken part in number of reality shows. He said that he realised that along with talent, one needs financial stability.

“After being persuaded by my father, I joined police force in 2011,” he added.

His father, Pal Singh retired as an inspector from Chandigarh Police.

Gurvinder has four single tracks in his kitty, including ‘Hanju’, ‘Putt charey vaar’ (dedicated to chote sahibzade) and ‘Meri rakh layin laaj’.

“I am pursuing my passion along with career and for every song I seek permission for which my seniors readily oblige,” he said.

